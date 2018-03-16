Babysitting 101

FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals have offered babysitting classes to prepare preteens for the responsibility of watching young children. “We talk about all aspects of babysitting, including injury prevention, personal safety, child care, behavior management, and basic first aid,” says Kelly Lauscher, Health Educator for 3D Community Health at HSHS Sacred Heart. “The class includes lectures, hands-on activities,

interactive role-playing exercises, and discussions about the different scenarios that could arise.”



The one-day class runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features several guest speakers, including:



• A certified early-childhood teacher who offers ideas for fun music and craft activities

• A registered nurse who discusses urgent care, first aid, and issues related to choking

• A local law enforcement officer who talks about personal and home safety

“The class is packed with valuable information,” Lauscher says. “It often gives participants an edge over someone who hasn’t taken one.”

For more information about upcoming classes and how to register, call 715.717.1600 for HSHS Sacred Heart and 715.717.7439 for HSHS St. Joseph’s.