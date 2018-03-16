Eau Claire room tax collections hit new record

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The number of tourists who stayed in Eau Claire hotels was up in 2017, resulting in a 6.4 percent increase in room tax collections. Visit Eau Claire said the room tax generated $2,006,478 last year, the first time it's ever topped $2 million. Hotel guests pay the room tax and the money is used for marketing and development.

Visit Eau Claire Executive Director Linda John attributes the increase to Eau Claire's creative culture.

"When we talk about the creative experience in Eau Claire, it encompasses music, art, culinary, even the collaborative spirit and sense of inclusivity that you feel here," she said.

She also credits the number of local meetings and sports events.

"The sports market has found its stride in niche markets like table tennis, ski jumping, and, of course, kubb."

John also noted the increase in room tax collections is partly the result of higher room rates, as well as increased occupancy.