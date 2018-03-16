Teen boy accused of threat at Barron school

Barron (WQOW) - Charges are being referred to the district attorney after a 17-year-old male allegedly made threats at a Barron school on Wednesday.

According to the Barron Police Department, on Wednesday, March 14, the Barron Area School District staff learned of statements made by the 17-year-old that were deemed as a potential threat to the safety of school occupants.

Police were immediately contacted and a thorough investigation began.

Because of that investigation, charges have been referred to the district attorney's office. The person who made the statement was placed in a secure facility the same day. The teen was released to his parent the following day.

Barron police are requesting that you take extra time with your child in order to encourage them to always let a staff member know if they hear or see anything in regards to school safety.

Anyone with information on this investigation, or any crime, is encouraged to contact local Law Enforcement at 715-537-3101.