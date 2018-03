Eion Kressin scores a team high 16 points, as the Macks top Deerfield in the Division 5 State semifinals

BOYS HS BASKETBALL

WIAA State Semifinals

Division 5

(3) McDONELL CENTRAL 56

(2) DEERFIELD 46

Macks: Eion Kressin 16 points, Cory Hoglund 11, Charlie Bleskachek 11, Hayden Baughman 9

Demons: Nate Siewart 20 points, Noah Gjermo 12

(4) GREEN BAY N.E.W. LUTHERAN 31

(1) BANGOR 73

McDonell Central vs. Bangor in the Division 5 State Championship Game, Saturday, 11:05 a.m.