Governor Walker discusses sparsity-aid and school security in Thorp

Governor Walker spent his morning visiting with students and staff at Thorp High School Friday morning.

The Thorp community hosted a school-wide assembly to welcome the governor a day after he announced a $100 million school safety package for Wisconsin schools.

Walker addressed the sparsity-aid funding for rural Wisconsin schools, like Thorp.

"Thorp is one of the school districts across the state that will actually benefit twice over through the new legislation both in terms of $400 for every student, an increase in terms of sparsity-aid but also in terms of the revenue adjustment, so that eventually we get to a point where every student in the state within the next few years will have at least $9,800 behind them," Walker said.

He also talked to students about the proposal he released on Thursday.

Walker's proposal does not include any gun control measures. He said the bill will cover all aspects of school safety.

"Well again, if we just focus on that, then the bomb threat we saw in one of the suburban Milwaukee schools doesn't get addressed. If a student brings a knife or firearm that doesn't ensure their safety. We want to make sure every student is safe. The best way to do that is to tie it into grants that imply not just for firearms, but for anything out there to make sure that people are safe no matter what the issue might be," Walker said.

Lawmakers will vote on the proposal Tuesday, March 20.

The governor told News 18, he'd be shocked if people vote against the proposal which will allow grants to any school safety measures throughout the state.



