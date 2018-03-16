Thorp students take pledge to stop distracted driving

Roughly 200 students at Thorp High School took the pledge to stop texting and driving on Friday.

The school teamed up with AT&T, AAA and Wisconsin State Patrol to remind students how dangerous distracted driving is.

Students watched a video about texting and driving awareness and tried AT&T's "Behind the Wheel" simulator.

Courtney Frankewicz, a junior at Thorp High School, said she wants to see all drivers put their phones down while driving.

"Well, I definitely am going to take the pledge today because I know that it won't only save my life, but also somebody else's who might be on the road who is doing it, or if I personally do it, then they could be saved as well as myself," Frankewicz said.

Officials have conducted research that shows while 95 percent of drivers don't approve of distracted driving, 71 percent of them still use their smart phones behind the wheel.