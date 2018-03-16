Packers officially sign TE Jimmy Graham - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Packers officially sign TE Jimmy Graham

(Green Bay Packers release) -- The Green Bay Packers have signed TE Jimmy Graham. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Friday.

Graham (6-7, 265) has played in 121 regular season games with 89 starts during his eight NFL seasons and has registered 556 receptions for 6,800 yards (12.2 avg.) and 69 touchdowns (No. 4 in NFL history among tight ends). Over the last three seasons (2015-17) he played for the Seattle Seahawks. Graham entered the NFL with New Orleans in 2010 as a third round pick (No. 95 overall) and played five seasons (2010-14) for the Saints. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times in his career (2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017) and was named first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press in 2013. Graham is the only tight end in NFL history to have two seasons with 1,200-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving TDs (2011, 2013). Last season he led NFL tight ends with 10 receiving touchdowns, which marked his fourth season with 10-plus touchdown receptions to tie Antonio Gates for the second most 10-touchdown catch seasons among tight ends (Rob Gronkowski, five). Graham will wear No. 80 for the Packers.

