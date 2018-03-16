Have you given much thought to the bridge you walk on?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The collapse of the pedestrian bridge in Florida that killed six people has some people wondering about the safety of other bridges.

The pedestrian bridge over Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire was built in 1978. It's owned by Chippewa Valley Technical College.



News 18 found out Friday Ayres Associates conducts inspections on that bridge every two years, but the Department of Transportation sets the requirements it must meet.



Sean Hurt goes to CVTC, he walks across that bridge twice, every day.



"It's going to make me think," Hurt said. "I know it's an older bridge and it could happen here too, but I feel like they may do some reinforcing to the bridge after what happened in Florida."

We reached out to Ayres Associates, for a copy of the latest inspection report, they declined our request and referred us to the Department of Transportation.

so far, we haven't heard back from the DOT.