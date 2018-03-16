Menomonie police search for missing man - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Menomonie police search for missing man

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Social Media and Digital Content Manager
Connect

Menomonie (WQOW) - Menomonie police are searching for a missing man.

According to a Facebook post, police are trying to find Lucas Libersky, 34, of Menomonie. Police said he was last heard from on March 6 and has not contacted family or friends since then. They have reported concerns for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283 and reference case 18-2335.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.