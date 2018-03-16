Menomonie police search for missing man

Menomonie (WQOW) - Menomonie police are searching for a missing man.

According to a Facebook post, police are trying to find Lucas Libersky, 34, of Menomonie. Police said he was last heard from on March 6 and has not contacted family or friends since then. They have reported concerns for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283 and reference case 18-2335.