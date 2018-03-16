EC North girls basketball head coach Michelle Peplinski resigns

(Eau Claire North Press Release) -- Friday, March 16th, 2018: North High School announced today that Michelle Peplinski has resigned from her nine year post as Head Girls Basketball Coach.

In her communication regarding this resignation, Peplinski described this as a very difficult decision for her, as she has thoroughly enjoyed working with many kind, strong, and talented young women of North Girls’ Basketball, and is thankful for the opportunities to serve as an advocate for girls’ basketball within and beyond the Eau Claire North Community.

Peplinski expressed sincere gratitude to the players, assistant coaches, families, and community members who have supported the Husky Girls’ Basketball program philosophies and efforts both on and off the basketball court. “Through many service projects, community outreach donations, and especially the nine years of North Husky Summer Skills Youth Camps, our student-athletes have seen first-hand the incredible positivity of mentoring youth players and giving back to a community that has been so supportive of them and their endeavors.”

Peplinski commented that there is never an easy time to step away from a program, but recent changes with District Building Use Guidelines and Summer Youth Camp policies created the prospect of discussing opportunities connected to coaching and leadership positions that would be difficult to pursue without taking time and attention from her role as North Girls’ Basketball Coach.

Peplinski concluded her letter as follows: “I have always felt supported and valued by our North High School Building Administrative Team, as well as our North High Buildings, Grounds, and Maintenance Team. As a testament to my continued support for the North Girls’ Basketball program, I will work to assist this transition in whatever manner is requested and wish nothing but the best for all returning and future student-athletes and coaches.”

Peplinski took over as head coach of the North Huskies in April of 2009. Peplinski-led teams had an overall record of 133-84 with a trip to the Wisconsin State Tournament in 2011. During that time the Huskies earned 3 Big Rivers Conference Championships and compiled a BRC record of 74-34, while never finishing outside of the top 4 for BRC teams in each of their nine seasons. In 2016, Peplinski was selected as a Division 1 Head Coach for the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s All-Star Game.

Coach Peplinski has served in State-wide leadership roles including, but not limited to, WIAA Basketball Coaches Advisory Board Member, Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Miss Basketball Selection Committee, and WBCA Fall Clinic Co-Presenter for Gender-Equity Discussion and Declining Participation Specific to Girls’ Basketball. For the past six years, Peplinski represented the Eau Claire School District and North Girls’ Basketball as a WIAA-TV State Tournament Broadcast Team Analyst.

North High School Assistant Principal & Athletic Director Joe Eisenhuth, commended Peplinski for her efforts. “Coach Peplinski has been a strong advocate for girls’ basketball and done an excellent job in leading the program over the past nine years. Her efforts in supporting our youth program development and providing a great basketball camp over the years has highlighted the connection to our high school program. On behalf of North High School and Husky Athletics, I thank Michelle for the effort and care that she provided for our student-athletes and our school community.”

The NHS Administration has met and had discussions on a transition plan and will begin a search for the next head girls’ basketball coach in April.