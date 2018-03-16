Menomonie Fire Department supports firefighter being deployed overseas

Menomonie (WQOW)- Remember everyone deployed, is what the Menomonie Fire Department wants everyone to hear while they get ready to send off one of their firefighters overseas.

Andrew Kissh is a firefighter, paramedic, and also part of the Army Reserve. He's being sent to serve in the Middle East for a year.



The fire department decided to show their support for Kissh by wearing red shirts every Friday, until he comes home.

"Awesome getting all the support from my fellow firefighters and paramedics," Kissh said. "They've been wonderful throughout all of this, all the extra training I've had to do they've been jumping right in to help fill my shifts and give me a little extra time to be with my family in all of that."

Kissh said he knew he was going to get deployed about six months ago, and said he was shocked to see all of his fellow firefighters in those red shirts.

"Firefighters came up with this idea to put this together in remembrance of Andy while he's gone, and every Friday they'll be wearing these shirts. It's a nice way to keep everybody that will be keeping Andy in our minds and thoughts and prayers while he's gone," said Jack Baus, the fire chief.

Kissh will be deployed in the next few weeks.



Baus said when he comes home, he can come right back to his job at the fire department.