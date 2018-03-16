Doug Nitek back in court with new judge assigned to case

Washburn County (WQOW) -- Doug Nitek, the man accused of killing Rusk County Sheriff's deputy Dan Glaze in 2016, was back at the Washburn County Courthouse Friday.



The morning's motion hearing was the first time Nitek has been in court since a new judge was assigned to his case.



As News 18 reported earlier this month, Judge Eugene Harrington was removed from Nitek's case after he seemed to question whether Deputy Glaze would still be alive had the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office handled a previous case against Nitek faster.



Though Nitek's attorneys said they're flummoxed by that switch on the bench.



"The only reasons we could speculate to are what was in the media. That someone was offended, or felt that Mr. Nitek was prejudice by something Judge Harrington said," Nitek's attorney, Charles Glynn, said. "I, as a person who represents him and has some experience in the courtroom and is not afraid to speak up on his behalf, was not offended at all. And Mr. Nitek wasn't offended at all."



"So when it's reported in the paper that Judge Harrington has implied this, and that's exactly how it was reported, to a layperson that further taints the jury pool and further taints the population of Rusk County. It makes our job as counsel for Mr. Nitek all the more difficult," Glynn said.



The defense asked the new judge, Judge Scott Needham, several times to explain his decision to remove Harrington from the case, but never got an answer.



"Will I? Maybe. Can I? Maybe. And that's the best I'm going to tell now, Mr. Glynn, okay," Judge Needham said in court Friday.

Ultimately, Nitek's attorneys are asking to have Judge Harrington reassigned to the case. Judge Needham told them on Friday he notes their concern, but his administrative decision will remain.



As for moving Nitek's case out of Rusk County, and away from a potentially biased jury pool, no final decision was reached. Judge Needham said he needed more time to review a possible jury questionnaire before ruling.



Nitek is expected to return to court in May. His trial is still scheduled to start in September, but answers as to where that trial will be held and who will make up his jury are still up in the air.

