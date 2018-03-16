WI mechanic: License plate inspired me to help woman who couldn't afford to fix SUV

Cudahy, WI (WISN) -- A Cudahy mechanic has stepped up to help a client battling cancer.

Jim Plimpton, co-owner of Authentic Automotive said a towed Honda Pilot showed up in his shop. The car belonged to his customer, Rachel Jonas-Cerda.

Jonas-Cerda’s car had more than 175,000 miles on it, and the timing belt needed to be replaced.

Plimpton feared replacing the timing belt could mean a new engine would also be needed.

"Ninety-nine percent of the time, the valves will get hit and bend, and it either needs heads or a complete engine, especially with the amount of miles that are on it," he said.

Plimpton suggested she buy a new car instead.

"I didn't want her to spend too much money on it and have something else happen right away," Plimpton said.

The mother of five adopted kids said she didn’t have the funds and was going through a difficult time. Jonas-Cerda was out of a job and undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The news hit Plimpton hard.

"Oh, I cried like a baby. It hit home," Plimpton said.

Another car in Plimpton's shop gave him inspiration. The license plate reads "Elohiym," which is Hebrew for God.

The mechanic said his faith guided him to step in and ask friends for help on Facebook.

The post went viral and more than $1,700 was quickly raised. Plimpton fixed the car for free and gave the donated money to Jonas-Cerda.

"For him to do that was just really kind. It really was a miracle to me and my family," Jonas-Cerda said.

"I don't think this just helped her. It helped us too," Plimpton said.