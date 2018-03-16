Former AG Eric Holder talks to UW-Madison students

Madison (WKOW) -- Former Attorney General Eric Holder rallied a crowd at Memorial Union on UW-Madison campus He stressed challenges Wisconsin's will face in the next election like gerrymandering and voter ID laws.

"The likelihood that a person is going to cast a fraudulent in-person ballot is as likely as a person to get struck by lightning,” said Holder. “They just can't come up with the statistics that there is a problem."

Holder is encouraging more voters to head to the polls to stand up against laws he believes prohibit people from voting. He asked the younger generation to put more progressives in office.

"We need to have people come out in record numbers, so that means everyone of you have to vote and you need to take people with you to vote. You have to energize people.”

Holder also criticized how Wisconsin elections need to be "more fair", referring to accusations of gerrymandering against Republicans who drew new legislative maps in 2011.

“Republicans got less than 50% of the vote statewide, yet they got 60 of 99 seats in the assembly, less than half the vote just about 60% of the representation."

Holder is asking the courts to consider holding Governor Scott Walker accountable for leaving two legislative seats empty after he appointed former lawmakers to administrative positions. "The National Redistricting Foundation filed a lawsuit that basically says, Walker you can't do that."