Death threat call leads to two arrests in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A woman who called police over death threats, ends up in handcuffs herself.



Police said on Wednesday, Shayla Goetzka called police on her alleged boyfriend, Mauro Martinez, saying he had threatened to kill her and her family.



When police arrived, they found Martinez circling the parking lot of an area chiropractic office. A search of his car found a large amount of marijuana, two machetes and counterfeit cash.

Goetzka was also talking to police at the time, and admitted she had been using heroin and meth. Police found meth and drug paraphernalia in her bag.



Both were on probation, and were taken into custody.



When police searched their hotel room, they found two pit bulls and a rifle belonging to Martinez. Police said because he is a felon, he is not allowed to own the weapon.



Goetzka faces two felony charges. She returns to court in late April.



Martinez is charged with possessing a firearm as a felon, possession with intent to sell and forgery. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 22 years in prison.