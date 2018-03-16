Central WI superintendent placed on leave; reason unknown

Crandon, WI (WAOW) -- The Crandon School Board has voted to suspend Superintendent Doug Kryder with pay as it investigates some undisclosed allegations, authorities said Friday.

The board unanimously voted to make the move after meeting behind closed doors Thursday night.

In a statement Friday, the board said the investigation will be done by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

"Because this is an active investigation, we have no further comment," the statement said.

The move comes after many of nearly 200 people at a school board meeting Monday night urged that Kryder be fired, in part for making false statements, according to published reports. Kryder took over as superintendent in summer 2015, Business Manager Edward Then said.

Last month, Andy Space, the middle and high school principal, resigned. He had worked for the school district for about 25 years.

Then said no interim superintendent had been named.

"We are working on a couple of things with the (school) board and administrators are still here," he said.