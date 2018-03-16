Guilty pleas made in two Eau Claire armed robberies

The suspect in two Eau Claire armed robberies pleaded guilty Friday to some of the charges against him.
Derrick Rapley, Eau Claire, was charged along with several others of robbing a taxi driver at knife point in February 2017. He was also accused of taking part in last April's gunpoint robbery of a the Domino's on North Clairemont.
Rapley will be sentenced in May.
