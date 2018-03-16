Guilty pleas made in two Eau Claire armed robberies - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Guilty pleas made in two Eau Claire armed robberies

By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Eau Claire (WQOW) -

The suspect in two Eau Claire armed robberies pleaded guilty Friday to some of the charges against him.

Derrick Rapley, Eau Claire, was charged along with several others of robbing a taxi driver at knife point in February 2017. He was also accused of taking part in last April's gunpoint robbery of a the Domino's on North Clairemont.

Rapley will be sentenced in May.

