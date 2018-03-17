HS Sports - Saturday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Saturday

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
The Macks finish as State Runners up in Division 5

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
WIAA State Championship Game
Division 5

(3) McDONELL CENTRAL   67
(1) BANGOR   91
Cardinals win Division 5 State Title
Macks: Hayden Baughman 24 points, Charlie Bleskachek 16, Cory Hoglund 10
Cardinals: Caleb Miedema 25 points, Grant Manke 19, Drew Johnson 12

Full box score available here.

Division 3

(3) PRESCOTT   
(1) VALDERS           2:30 p.m.

