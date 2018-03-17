HS Sports - Saturday

BOYS HS BASKETBALL
WIAA State Championship Game
Division 5
(3) McDONELL CENTRAL 67
(1) BANGOR 91
Cardinals win Division 5 State Title
Macks: Hayden Baughman 24 points, Charlie Bleskachek 16, Cory Hoglund 10
Cardinals: Caleb Miedema 25 points, Grant Manke 19, Drew Johnson 12
Full box score available here.
Division 3
(3) PRESCOTT
(1) VALDERS 2:30 p.m.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.