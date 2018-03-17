Wrong-way driver in Eau Claire arrested for 3rd OWI after pursuit

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A Rice Lake man faces multiple charges after fleeing law enforcement while driving the wrong way down Hastings Way early Saturday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested Troy Brower, 42, after he was spotted driving north in the southbound lanes on Hastings at Birch Street in Eau Claire, shortly after 2:00 a.m.



They said a trooper tried to pull Brower over when he stopped at a red light, but he continued in the wrong lanes when the light turned green. The trooper followed Brower in the correct lanes, with their lights and siren activated.



According to the State Patrol, Brower kept driving in the wrong lanes down Hastings, going as fast as 50 to 60 miles per hour, until he turned onto Delbert Road. They said Brower then turned onto Anderson Drive and finally stopped.



The State Patrol said, with the help of the Eau Claire Police Department, Brower is now in custody. He was taken to the hospital for a blood draw, then transported to the Eau Claire County Jail.



The pending charges against him include driving the wrong way, operating while intoxicated, third offense and fleeing an officer.