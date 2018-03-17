Three arrested in Trempealeau Co. after multi-agency search for suspect

Trempealeau County (WQOW) -- Three people were arrested Saturday afternoon after a high-speed chase through Eau Claire County and multi-agency search for one of the suspects near Eleva.



According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, deputies from Eau Claire County called off a high-speed chase on Highway 93 north of Eleva. They said about 30 minutes later, an Eleva resident reported suspicious activity.



Authorities located the abandoned suspect vehicle and after searching the area, found and arrested two men at a local tavern. The third suspect was tracked by the Jackson County K9 unit and found hiding in an abandoned foundation west of Eleva. He was also arrested.



They said nine different departments assisted in the search and arrest: Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Buffalo County Sheriff's Department, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department, Jackson County K9 Unit, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Eleva Police Department, Osseo Police Department, Whitehall Police Department and Arcadia Police Department.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said the names of the suspects aren't being released at this time. They said the incident is still under investigation, but the public is not at risk.