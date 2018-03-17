Osseo Rural Fire Dept. moves to new station

On Saturday morning, the Osseo Fire Department said out with the old and in with their new $2M fire station.

After six years of designing and building a state-of-the-art station, responders and community members loaded the trucked and said farewell to their 7th St. building for good.

"It just didn't handle the size of the equipment," said Chief Nels Gunderson. "You take a look at that engine there, compared to when I first started, it's about 2 1/2 times the size. That building just didn't handle it. Plus we had many things that weren't to code. So, now we are back up to code. We are in a better location. We're not chasing into a residential area and back out every call. It will just make us more efficient. We'll cut our response times down, and just make it easier to serve."

The new station, located at 50965 Industrial Road, also leaves room for the team to grow.



Chief Gunderson said the department is always looking for more volunteer fire-fighters and first-responders. In the mean-time, the department's members will continue to make themselves at home, looking ahead to an open house for the community sometime down the road.

As for their 7th St. location, Chief Gunderson said that the building will likely be sold.