St. Patty's Day Fun Run challenges your selfie game in Eau Claire

You might have noticed runners dressed in green, racing around Eau Claire on Saturday, taking selfies with public art.



The fourth annual St. Patty's Day Fun Run and Sculpture Hunt, hosted by the Indianhead Track Club, brought yet another run to the area to celebrate the holiday.

"If they went to all of the sculptures it would end up being a little bit over five miles," said organizer Heidi Dubberke. "Probably most of them will end up doing about a 5K. They've got 90 minutes to take as many selfies in front of all the sculptures and come back and we'll check them off."

Dubberke started this tradition after her and some friends began taking pictures with the sculptures to bring fun to their runs. What started as a group of six, grew year after year. Around 50 runners gathered at Lazy Monk Brewery Saturday to begin this year's competition.

The St. Patty's Day Fun Run is one of many races the club puts on. Their next race, Spring Fever, will be April 7. And this fall, the club will celebrate 50 years with a 50K.