Annual Lincoln Day Dinner features Gov. Scott Walker in Eau Claire

The Republican Party of Eau Claire County hosted their annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Saturday, and Governor Scott Walker was there to address the crowd.

Walker spoke about Wisconsin's high employment rate, health care and what he's doing to improve education in the badger state.

"Just this week, I signed an additional law that put even more money into our rural schools to make sure those school districts, that have unique challenges when it comes to transportation and enrollment issues, now have the resources they need to make sure the dollars they do get from the state and the dollars they get from local taxpayers actually go in the classroom to ensure student success," said Walker.

We also asked Walker about his thoughts on the recent gubernatorial candidate forums held in Eau Claire, and if he thought democrats were at any kind of advantage getting more face-time with voters in the Chippewa Valley.

"Whoever ends up winning the democratic primary, to me they're all the same," said Walker. "They're all going to be on the far left. They're all filled with anger and hateful rhetoric that we've seen at these forums. I think people are tired of that. They're sick and tired of that in places like Washington. They certainly don't want that in Wisconsin. And what we're going to do is lay out the positive things that we've done to help the people in Wisconsin. And more importantly, the optimistic plan we have to move this state forward."

We reached out to the Eau Claire County Democratic Party for a response to that statement, but haven't heard back from them.

The governor did mention that he will return to the Chippewa Valley many times before the November election.