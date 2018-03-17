Dozens gather in Wausau to pay tribute to women in science

Wausau (WAOW) -- In honor of Women's History Month, the Colossal Fossil museum in the Wausau Center Mall celebrated female scientists.

A presentation highlighted the many contributions that women have made to paleontology and anthropology.

Dozens of young children made their way over to learn about the accomplishments of women who don't often get recognized.

"I think we need to give credit where credit is due," said David Daniels the executive director of Colossal Fossils." More often than not the women in history don't get the publicity that men do and this is our way of highlighting some of those incredible women who have given so much."

Organizers say 25 percent of the admission prices from Saturday's event will be donated to the Women's Community.