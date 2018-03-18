44th Annual Custom Auto Show takes La Crosse Center

La Crosse (WXOW) -- Car enthusiasts of all ages came together on Saturday for the 44th Annual Custom Auto Show sponsored by God's Country Racing Association (GCRA).

People from around the Midwest brought their vehicles to the La Crosse Center. Some traveled from more than 400 miles away for the show. The show includes everything from street rods to competition vehicles to custom motorcycles.

For those that are a part of the show, it is about more than just cars. It is about a hobby that lasts a lifetime.

"These are a lot of muscle cars here," said Buzz Peterson, driving from Belmont to show off his car in the Custom Auto Show. "There's a lot of horsepower in these cars here. You don't find that off the shelf right now."

"I think it would be great for everyone to just kind of experience it, and if cars aren't your thing, still come out because you have insurance companies, you have all of these different booths," said Garrett Schilling, a La Crosse car owner in the Custom Auto Show.

The Custom Auto Show runs until 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 17. It runs Sunday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Those visiting the show can vote on their favorite vehicle and motorcycle. The winners receive a trophy and cash award.