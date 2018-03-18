Snap, crackle, pot? WI student accused of selling pot-laced Rice Krispies squares

Glendale, WI (WISN) -- A 17-year-old Nicolet High School student was arrested, accused of selling marijuana-laced Rice Krispies squares to three of his classmates at school on March 5.

The boy sold the marijuana treats for $10 a piece to a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl at Nicolet High School, police said.

Both of the students admitted to eating their Rice Krispies treats during the school day. They were arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession.

The boy also sold a Rice Krispies treat to a third student, but she threw it away when she got home, police said.

Nicolet said it learned of the incident from a poster on the anonymous tip page on the school's website.