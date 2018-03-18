Explosion in Middleton accidental, caused secondary explosions

Middleton (WKOW) -- Investigators say an explosion at a vehicle repair shop in Middleton appears to have been an accident.



It caused a series of secondary explosions and a fire that sent a worker to the hospital, according to Middleton police. The person was working inside the shop on Elmwood Avenue when it happened Saturday afternoon.



Officers are now investigating what caused the explosion. The person who was hurt has non life threatening injuries.



