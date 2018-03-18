Two WI republicans set to visit the Chippewa Valley Monday

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) -- Two Wisconsin republicans are planning trips to the Chippewa Valley this week.



State Representative Kathy Bernier (R-Lake Hallie) is set to make a campaign announcement in Lake Hallie on Monday. Bernier will be at the Lake Hallie Village Hall at 9:00 a.m. to announce her future campaign plans.



Elected in 2010, Bernier represents Wisconsin's 68th Assembly District. This year, all 99 seats in the state Assembly are up for election: 35 democratic, 63 republican and one vacancy.



Though Bernier isn't the only republican who will be in the area on Monday.

Governor Scott Walker is coming back to the Chippewa Valley after his stop in Eau Claire Saturday night. He'll stop at Altoona Elementary School just after 11:00 a.m., along with Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Attorney General Brad Schimel.



The group will also tour schools in Onalaska and Marathon on Monday to discuss school safety and investments in K-12 education.