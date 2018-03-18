Caring Bunny event for kids with special needs

Ashwaubenon, WI (WBAY) -- With Easter Sunday just around the corner, kids across Northeast Wisconsin have the chance to meet the Easter Bunny.

But for some – a special event this weekend made it all possible.

"It’s a time where they can come into the mall when it's not open, when it's more quiet and subdued, and the kids can take their time to meet the bunny and have that special memory,” says Stephanie Blavat-Vesely, Director of Marketing at Bay Park Square.

Before the hustle and bustle starts up at Bay Park Square mall, the Easter Bunny is ready to meet with kids, who otherwise may not have the chance.

“We do this for both Santa and for Easter Bunny, and the families really like it,” Blavat-Vesely says. “They've embraced it, and they really love the fact that they can come in and make the memories with their family.”

The Caring Bunny event is focused on kids with special needs, who may not be able to handle meeting the bunny during normal mall hours.

“Some children that do have some special needs can get very turned off by loud noises, the music, a lot of people in social settings. Some children just get very frightened of that,” Blavat-Vesely tells Action 2 News. “So when we have it open before the mall, they can come here and just be themselves."

The Caring Bunny event is held in the two hours before the mall opens, so there will be less distracting sound, lights and people, for kids hoping to meet the bunny.

The non-profit Autism Speaks helps pair with the event to make it possible.

While it is aimed at children with special needs, all kids of all kinds are welcome at the Caring Bunny event.