A central Wisconsin man receives another chance at life

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- A central Wisconsin man finally met the Texas man who saved his life.

"I was told that I had 50 percent chance of survival," Paul Katz of Stevens Point said.

In June 2016, The 62-year-old was diagnosed with Acute Lymphomatic Leukemia.

"I had thoughts on if I didn't survive, what was going to happen to my family," Katz said.

He said the diagnoses came out of nowhere. "I was healthy and living the life of my dreams," Katz said.

Thanks to the generosity of a stranger in Texas, Katz was able to continue living that life.

Katz said having a blood marrow transplant was his only chance of fighting this battle.

Through 'Gift of Life,' a bone marrow and stem cell registry, Katz was match with a donor named Evan Smiths.

Five months later, the transplant was completed.

Last week, Katz and Smiths met in California at an event celebrating 'Gift of Life' transplants.

"Evan said he probably felt as good as I felt being the receiving end," Katz said.

Katz said this bond is something the two men will share forever." He wants me part of his life and I want to be part of his life and family," Katz said.

According to Katz, Smiths has given him the greatest gift of all.

"He has two children and who we met, they consider him a hero and he is," Katz said.

Anyone can be on the Gift of Life's registry.You just need to request a swabbing kit.

More information can be found on https://www.giftoflife.org/