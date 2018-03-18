Lifeline brings awareness to suicide prevention in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Sunday, an event in Eau Claire aimed to educate and sustain the pulse of community life as a resource of information and inspiration.

Eau Claire Lifeline is a benefit event in support of suicide prevention and mental health education services, with a heavy focus on the LGBTQ community. Resource booths became beacons of information, along with testimonials from those who have lost someone close to them.

"I recently had a friend pass away from suicide," said organizer Caitlin McGarvey. "It was my first very close friend that I have had this experience with. And after going around and telling people what had happened, I realized that a lot of people have had a similar thing happen to them, or know somebody. I've always been a person of action when I'm in crisis, when I have something terrible happen. I am not happy to just sit still. I need to do something. And so this was one of those things. I am a local musician. I have a lot of resources in the city. And so I decided to use those resources to help create this event."

McGarvey began organizing Eau Claire Lifeline the day after the tragic passing of her friend, teaming up with the Plus downtown to fundraise for the family and two organizations, Safe Spaces Coalition and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

"It means a lot," said Greg Hebban, president of NAMI. "We basically exist on donations and grants and local events that we plan. We're in the process of a capital fundraising year where we are trying to establish an office in Eau Claire. So this will further those goals."

NAMI was one of a hand full of organizations informing attendees of their local resources. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, each year, more than 700 Wisconsin residents die by suicide, in addition to the 5,500 Wisconsin residents hospitalized due to intentional self-harm.

As for Eau Claire County, according to the most recent County Health Rankings, premature deaths have increased . And the possible causes are drug overdose, drunk driving and suicide. As of 2013, Eau Claire County had a suicide death rate of 13.3 percent. Statewide it was 13.5 percent, and that number has fluctuated. As of 2016, the statewide rate sits at 14.9 percent.

"Life is short is the first thought that comes through my head every morning I wake up," said Brittany Int-Hout of Wausau.

Int-Hout lost their best friend four years ago, and they never want that to happen to anyone again.

"There definitely can be signs," said Int-Hout. "I've been trying to reach out to my friends just throughout the day and let them know 'hey I am here. I love you. I care about you. I want everything to be okay. I am here for you.'"



If you or someone you love is struggling with suicidal thoughts, below is a list of resources in our area that can provide help:

Northwest Connections Crisis Line: 1-888-552-6642

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Outpatient: 715-717-5899

HSHS Sacred Heart - The Healing Place: 715-717-6028

L.E. Phillips - Libertas Treatment Center: 1-800-680-4578 or 715-723-5585

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Marshfield Behavioral Health: 715-858-4850

Mayo Health System Outpatient: 715-838-5369

Chippewa Cty Mental Health & Recovery Services: 715-726-7788

Chippewa Valley Free Clinic: 715-839-8477

Open Door Clinic: 715-720-1443

Wellness Shack: 715-855-7705

Even if you don't like talking on the phone, help is still on the way. People can text 'HOPELINE' to 741741 or visit the Center for Suicide Awareness online.

There are also resources available to people who have lost someone to suicide. The 'Handbook for Suicide Survivors' can be found HERE. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department also offers QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training for free. More information can be found HERE.