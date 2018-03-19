Brookshaw delivers Prescott's first title at the buzzer

Madison (WQOW) -- The boys high school basketball season came to a close Saturday night, and for the Prescott Cardinals, a fairy tale season had a fairy tale ending in the WIAA Division 3 State Championship game.

Down by 2 in the final seconds, Prescott senior Peter Brookshaw launched a prayer at the buzzer - and it was answered. The Cardinals won a remarkable game 63-62, and the shot immediately drew comparisons to another buzzer beater from WIAA basketball lore - Sam Dekker's shot that lifted Sheboygan Lutheran past Racine Lutheran in the 2012 Division 5 title game, and it turns out, it was made in almost the exact same spot on the court. Dekker even tweeted at Brookshaw after the game, as did another Badgers alumni, Zak Showalter. And Brookshaw remembers exactly where he was when that shot was made.

"I think I was watching that live," Brookshaw says, "But yeah, It's crazy just to think that I hit almost the same shot for the win in the state championship game just like he did, and he's such like, he's an NBA player, and someone that you look up to in Wisconsin, for sure."

Adding to the lore of the shot, Brookshaw will not be playing basketball in college - he's a Division 1 baseball recruit heading to North Dakota State next season. So this could be the final basket he makes on the hardwood, something Prescott head coach Nick Johnson still finds hard to believe.

"He didn't get enough credit, I believe, in his career," explains Johnson, "I think he's up to 95, 96, 97 wins in a 4 year career. That's unbelievable, I'm sure that puts him up with the greatest in our state history. And we feel, our coaches have, our fans, he could be playing D1 basketball somewhere. It's shocking to me that he didn't get those offers and he didn't get talked to, and he's going to go on and he's going to have a great career at NDSU. Obviously I'm biased, but I think he could play Division 1 at a high level and what he brings, he's 6-foot, but he plays way bigger than that, you guys have seen it today, and I tell you what, he has something that you just can't coach, he's got 'It.' An unbelievable career."

Brookshaw finished as the highest scorer in Division 3 tournament history, finishing with 62 points over both games.