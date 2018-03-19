NIT: Marquette 101, Oregon 92

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Andrew Rowsey scored 29 points and dished out nine assists and Marquette had its highest-scoring output of the season in a 101-92 victory over Oregon on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the NIT.



Rowsey scored 16 of Marquette's 30 first-quarter points as the Golden Eagles led by 11 points. He was 5 of 6 from distance, including a 4-point play for a 21-11 lead. Marquette scored a season-high 58 points before halftime for the most points allowed in a half by Oregon this season. The Golden Eagles shot 57 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes, including 10 of 19 from distance.



Marquette led by 25 points early in the fourth quarter and kept a double-digit lead until Payton Pritchard's dunk at the final horn.



Markus Howard made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Marquette (21-13), which plays Penn State on Tuesday. Rowsey finished with six 3-pointers -- for the sixth time this season.



MiKyle McIntosh went 15 of 18 from the free-throw line -- both career highs -- and scored 25 points for Oregon (23-13). Paul White scored a career-high 19 points and Pritchard scored seven of Oregon's first nine points but went scoreless the rest of the quarter and finished with 16.

