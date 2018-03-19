3/19: 2018 Spring Tree and Birdhouse Sale

Chippewa Falls (CHIPPEWA ROD AND GUN CLUB AND THE LAKE WISSOTA GARDEN CLUB) - Since 1996 the Chippewa Rod and Gun Club has offered locally sourced seedling trees for sale to the public.

The Lake Wissota Garden Club is proud to partner with this effort to diversify the species of trees and shrubs throughout the Chippewa Valley area. Focusing on native tree and shrub varieties the seedlings can be purchased in volumes of 1 to 100 allowing both residential and large landowners to purchase trees for their properties. Many rootstock evergreen, deciduous, fruit and nut trees and shrubs will be available to improve pollinator habitat and beautify yards, gardens and woodlots. In addition bat and bird houses built by Rod and Gun Club members will be for sale.

Order forms will be available at local convenience and hardware stores in the Chippewa Falls area or online at http://rodngun.org or lakewissotagardenclub.weebly.com starting March 1, 2018.

The order period is March 1-31, 2018. Order forms and payment must be received by April 1, 2018. Orders will be picked up at Gordy’s Downtown Chippewa Falls location on Sunday, April 22nd from 9:00AM – 12:00 Noon.

The income from the sale funds the projects of the Lake Wissota Garden Club and Chippewa Rod and Gun Club including scholarships for students in conservation and horticulture programs, fish and wildlife habitat improvements, further development of the Irvine Park Wildflower Sanctuary as well as other community gardens throughout Chippewa Falls.