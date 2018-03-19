MUST SEE: Dazzling new aurora named "Steve"

Canada (CNN) - A group of scientists made a super-cool discovery in the skies over Canada. They spotted a new type of aurora.

They named it "Steve". Steve actually stands for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement. What makes Steve special is that it occurs at much lower latitudes than most of the northern lights. It's characterized as a distinct purple band with green picket-fence-like accents.

Now, a NASA-funded project called "Aurorasaurus" is asking sky-watchers for help in reporting Steve spottings. They're hoping the more info they gather, the more they'll get to know Steve. Spottings have already been documented in Canada, the U.S., New Zealand, and the U.K.