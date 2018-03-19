Terry Moulton announces retirement from Wisconsin Senate

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - State Senator Terry Moulton (R-Chippewa Falls) said he is retiring from the Wisconsin Senate.

Here is a statement from Moulton:

“Today I am officially announcing that I will not seek a third term in the senate and will be retiring from the legislature when my current term ends in December. When I began my campaign for the senate, eight years ago this month, my goals were to work for smaller government, reduced tax burden, and a better climate for jobs in Wisconsin. We have accomplished all this and more. Income and property taxes are lower, more people are working than ever before, and unemployment is at a 17 year low.

“I’m proud of what my colleagues and I have been able to accomplish during my time in the legislature and I am honored and grateful to the people of the 23rd Senate District for giving me this opportunity. Making the decision not to run again was difficult for me but I am looking forward to serving the community in new ways in the future. I am thankful for my family for their support over the years, to my staff for their hard work, and to the folks who have contributed to my past success in so many ways. But most of all I want to than to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, with whom anything is possible.”