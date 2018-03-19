One dead following Buffalo County crash

Buffalo County (WQOW) - One person is dead after a one-car crash in Buffalo County early Saturday morning.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Logan Passow, 20, was driving his 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix when he lost control on Hwy. X near the township of Montana at 1:31 a.m. March 17.

Passow was thrown from the car and pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said Passow was not wearing his seat belt, and speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.