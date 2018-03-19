Sen. Moulton announces retirement, Rep. Bernier to run for that seat

(WQOW) - After 12 years in politics, Senator of the 23rd District, Terry Moulton, announced his retirement from the Wisconsin Senate on Monday.

News 18 spoke with Moulton, and he said he will not be seeking a third round in the Senate when his term is completed in December. Moulton said, it was a hard decision to make, and he discussed whether or not he should continue his political career with his family and friends. He said it's time he focuses on youth groups and the Chippewa Valley's ministry culture instead.

Moulton said he's grateful for his opportunity in the state Senate.

"I've been honored and truly grateful for the citizens of the 23rd Senate District for the opportunity to do this. I thought about it hard and long, and I believe in politics there's a time to run, there's a time to serve and there's a time to exit," Moulton said.

Just two hours after Moulton's announcement, Kathy Bernier formally announced her run for the seat Moulton is leaving.

Bernier, who represents the 68th Assembly District, was first elected to office in 2011 and is currently the Chair of the Campaigns and Elections Committee.

Bernier told News 18 she was initially unsure about a possible run, and even considered retirement, but thinks her experience in both the Assembly, and as the former Chippewa County Clerk gives her an advantage in the Senate race.

"Much of the 67th (District) is Chippewa County, so that's extraordinarily helpful to know the community in Chippewa County already," Bernier said. "The 69th, I know a lot of folks there. I've worked with the county board in Clark County, so it will be nice to get to know more people in that area."



As of last week, no Democrat had officially filed paperwork for a run at the seat.

