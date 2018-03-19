Gov. Walker pitches school safety package in Altoona

Governor Walker was back in the Chippewa Valley on Monday along with Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Attorney General Brad Schimel to discuss the proposed $100 million school security package.

The governor met students at Altoona Elementary School and discussed with Altoona school officials about the school security bill he called a special session for last week, which legislators will discuss on Tuesday.

Governor Walker said the package would allow schools access to grants which would enhance all aspects of school security - from addressing mental health, to improving school building security improvements.

Those opposed to the package said there needs to be more discussion about gun control and background checks.

News 18 asked the governor for his response to those who are in opposition of the package, and he said he'd be shocked if the package doesn't pass.

"Really the grants here are not to target one specific threat out there, but to make sure that school districts are reassessing where they are at and taking these resources we're making available," Walker said. "The other part of it, the attorney general mentioned as well is, we think this has a broad based consensus. We think we can get this done right away and we can get this done this week. That means before kids go back to school this next fall the bill will be in place."

There will be an open committee public hearing to discuss the safety package Tuesday during the special session in Madison.