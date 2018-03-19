Radial looks to hire 150 new employees in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local company is hoping to hire 150 new employees at a job fair Tuesday.



Radial is a customer service support company. To fill spots, Radial has had to up its pay, benefits, tuition reimbursement and flexibility.



Officials there have even added work from home opportunities, because job competition can be so tough.

"While it's tough to compete against everybody who is looking to hire, I think it's great for the economy, I think it's great from an employee standpoint," said Radial Director of Operations, Mark Allen. "It forces employers to be a little more competitive with their wages, be more competitive with their perks. So, I think a business like ours had done traditionally well in terms of not only attracting people but also retaining employees."



Tuesday's job fair runs from 12-7 p.m. at Radial.

