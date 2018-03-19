Wisconsin police women discuss safety issues, seek more woman officers

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Police women all across Wisconsin got together Monday to discuss different ways to protect themselves.

The Wisconsin Association for Police Women meets once a year, and this year they met at the Lismore in Eau Claire to discuss "critical incidents."



Teresa Burchard, WAWP president, said there's about 1,800 female police officers in Wisconsin right now.



USA Today Network Wisconsin said women make up about 18 percent of law enforcement in the state. Burchard hopes that number grows.



"When they don't see the female population in that occupation it's hard for them to imagine themselves doing that job and without the police officers out on the road," she said. "In our job we can't mentor young women that may have taken that opportunity, because there's no one there to mentor them."

Burchard said the goal of this conference is to reach female officers all over the state, and help them network.

