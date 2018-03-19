UWEC, CVTC team up to help law enforcement students

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Getting a license in law enforcement just got easier for students at UW-Eau Claire.

Chippewa Valley Technical College is teaming up with UWEC, so criminal justice majors can go to CVTC's Law Enforcement Academy once they receive 60 credit hours from the university.

"It's embedded into the bachelor's program at UW-Eau Claire, and that allows them to finish in the same amount of time in their four years of attendance at UW-Eau Claire. It allows them to come over here to CVTC, attend those 720 hours of law enforcement academy while they're still attending UW-Eau Claire, so there's really no loss time" said Eric Anderson the director of criminal justice and law enforcement at CVTC.

Anderson said he's happy the two schools could come together and create a program that will get students a degree and license by the time they graduate.