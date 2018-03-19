Cardinals getting head start on season under new head coach Kate Fjelstad

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Even with snow still on the ground, local high school softball teams have already gotten their seasons underway, hosting their first practices this past Monday.

Chippewa Falls is once again primed for another Big Rivers title. The Cardinals have won 9 of the last 10 conference titles, and finished last season atop the standings at 11-1. They also return five seniors from last year's team. But there are some changes to the program this season. Long time head coach Jared Faherty stepped down in the offseason, and Kate Fjelstad is now at the helm. Fjelstad has plenty of history with the Cardinals program, but she's still getting adjusted to her new responsibilities.

"It's a little nerve-wracking, but I have some great assistant coaches. They have welcomed me with open arms, and also kind of showed me the ropes," Fjelstad explains, "I was a JV coach for five years under the former head coach, and then got to move up and be a varsity volunteer assistant the year we won the state title. So, I have some experience, just running the whole show is new to me. Being able to have a female role model in a coaching aspect I think will be positive for these girls, and they have bought into our style of coaching. It's just a different atmosphere."

The Cardinals will get a head start on preparation for this season - they're currently in Orlando, Florida getting a chance to play out-of-state teams in the Sunshine State.

"A lot of other teams don't get this opportunity," says senior Brooke Rooney, "I think that we're all really grateful to have the chance to go down to Florida, see some competition we don't always get to and play outside."

Fellow senior Kaylee Frenette agrees, "In the gym it's kind of hard because you don't get the hops and the bounces that you would outside. So going outside and seeing that is definitely going to help us."

The Cardinals will open play in Wisconsin on April 5th, at D.C. Everest.