Vikings finalize trade for QB Siemian

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their trade with the Denver Broncos to acquire quarterback Trevor Siemian, to be their backup to free agent prize Kirk Cousins.



The Vikings announced the deal, which was agreed to last week, on Monday. According to the NFL transaction wire, the Vikings sent a 2019 fifth-round draft pick to the Broncos for Siemian and a seventh-round choice this year.



Siemian was a seventh-round selection by the Broncos. He started 24 games over the past two seasons, going 13-11 for the Broncos. For his career, Siemian has 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions with a 59.3 percent completion rate.



The Vikings signed Cousins to a three-year, $84 million fully guaranteed contract last week.

