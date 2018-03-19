Chippewa Falls man charged with second degree sexual assault

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- A Chippewa Falls man faces charges of second degree sexual assault, stemming from an incident in February.



According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police that Hase was upset that she turned down his sexual advances. She said he then forced her to perform oral sex on him.



When interviewed by police, Hase said the sex was consensual.



Hase returns to court March 20. If convicted he faces up to 40 years in prison or a $100,000 fine.