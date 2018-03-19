New Richmond man sentenced for crash that killed his passenger - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

New Richmond man sentenced for crash that killed his passenger

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Courtesy: St. Croix Co. Jail Courtesy: St. Croix Co. Jail
St. Croix County (WQOW) -

The driver in a deadly drunk driving crash in St. Croix County will spend a month in jail on the anniversary of the crash for each of the next six years. That's part of the sentence handed down Monday for Dalton Mundle.

The New Richmond man will also spend six months in jail this year for the January 2017 crash that killed Jordan Tulgren of New Richmond, and injured two other passengers. Sheriff's deputies say Mundle was intoxicated when he lost control of his car on a curve and hit a pole, flipping the car.

During the eight years of probation, Mundle must maintain absolute sobriety.

