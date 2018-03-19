Wisconsin man saves wife's life thanks to CPR training

Appleton (WQOW) -- An Appleton couple is getting national attention, and they want it, because they're trying to save lives.



Andrea and Luke Benrud are talking about their near-death experience a few years ago. She collapsed, unconscious with a rare, undetected heart defect that caused an irregular heartbeat.

Her husband found her shortly after it happened and kept her alive for seven minutes with CPR he learned in a Red Cross class.

"I just remembered chest compressions are most important and you would have to do them harder than you would think you'd have to do them, especially when it's your wife, you don't want to hurt her," said Luke.

The couple's story about the importance of learning CPR was recently featured online by People Magazine.

A year and a half later, Andrea feels like her old self again.

"I think we're just the perfect example of people that think this could never happen to you, so CPR, Luke knowing that, he saved my life," said Andrea.

She, her husband, and the rest of her family are all CPR trained and they hope by sharing their story, others will feel compelled to learn what to do, when it could mean the difference between life and death.