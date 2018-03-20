3/20: Steering into the Skid

Eau Claire (AGING AND DISABILITY RESOURCE CENTER OF EAU CLAIRE COUNTY) - Steering into the Skid is a one-act play that showcases the ups and downs of a care-giving relationship, and it will be performed on Tuesday May 1, at Bethesda Lutheran Church.

In 12 short scenes, all taking place in the couple's SUV over one year, the audience comes to know Tim and Amanda, and bear witness to the early progression of dementia. As the months pass, the audience sees the subtle changes and adjustments this loving couple is forced to deal with due to memory loss.

Join us for a light dinner, the play and discussion to follow. This event is free of charge. Register online at adrcevents.org or call the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County at 715-839-4735 by April 23, 2018.