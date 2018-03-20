3/20: Govin's Lambing Barn

Menomonie (GOVIN'S FARM) - This is an exciting time of the year here at Govin's. We invite you to come and enjoy our lambing barn. Children of all ages can enjoy seeing lambs nursing and bouncing around their mothers.

While you are here you can learning more about these woolly creatures. It may be possible to witness the birth of a lamb. Some of the animals to see include sheep, lambs, pigs, piglets, calf, goats, kids (baby goats), chicks, alpacas and horses. Our motto is, if it fits in your lap we will help you hold it. There are pony rides (weather permitting) and face painting. When you need a break from the barn, join us in the store and watch wool spinners and crafters and see what they can make out of wool. All activities will be in the barn, rain or shine, so dress accordingly. Bring the family and don't forget your camera.

Admission is $7.82 plus tax per person, and children under 24 months are free.

Lambing Barn 2018 Dates -- Open from 9am-4pm

March 24-25 Saturday & Sunday

March 30-31 Friday & Saturday

April 7-8 Saturday & Sunday

April 14-15 Saturday & Sunday

