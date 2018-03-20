MUST SEE: Cops catch Costco crooks red-handed

Seattle (CNN) - A group of Seattle police officers caught a couple of thieves red-handed, and the whole thing was caught on camera.

On march 14, officers responded to a call of a shoplifting in progress at a Costco. Store security recognized the suspects from a past incident and tipped off the cops. Officers confronted the suspected getaway driver and waited outside a rear exit. Moments later, two suspects burst through the door carrying stolen computers and vacuums. According to store security, the group was suspected in another Costco robbery from the same day. The three suspects were booked on robbery and theft charges.